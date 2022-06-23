Submit Release
Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Superseding Constitutional Amendment Election Proclamation Issued In June 2022

TEXAS, June 23 - June 23, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, two proposed amendments to the Constitution of Texas were voted on in the Constitutional Amendment Special Election held on May 7, 2022; and

WHEREAS, on June 2, 2022, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of the State of Texas, did certify the tabulation prepared by the Secretary of State and issued a proclamation on that same day; and

WHEREAS, this proclamation supersedes the proclamation issued on June 2, 2022; and

WHEREAS, the tabulation and total of the votes cast for and against each proposed amendment established that the voters of the State of Texas adopted the following two proposed amendments by a majority vote, to wit:

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1, as submitted by Senate Joint Resolution No. 2, 87th Legislature, Second Called Session, 2021, authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2, as submitted by Senate Joint Resolution No. 2, 87th Legislature, Third Called Session, 2021, increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

 

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 23rd day of June, 2022.

 

GREG ABBOTT

Governor of Texas

 

ATTESTED BY: 

 

JOHN B. SCOTT

Secretary of State

 

View the proclamation.

