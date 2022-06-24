Beonair Network of Media School and Discovered TV Create Quick Path to Monetization for Content Creators
"Our Team developed Discovered for emerging creators in music, film, gaming, and TV, and there are no subscriber barriers and long wait times to begin earning from their content.” ”UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools has partnered with Discovered TV to introduce our students and alumni to their platform and vision to empower "fair trade" for the global creative community.
— Jessica Washington, VP of Content and Development.
In today's digital world, almost everyone is a content creator. While some are well established, many are just getting started. What they share in common is the goal to leverage their content so that when users consume it, the creator can earn money. While there are many ways to monetize, achieving a revenue share often requires almost impossible parameters. Many sacrifice a payout because they lack the time needed to find sponsors who will bring in revenue.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools is helping our students, alumni, and network finds solutions to their business questions through our free webinar series, The Beonair Forum. This week we welcomed Vice President of Content and Development at Discovered TV, Jessica Washington, an accomplished television and music producer and expert on social media. Jessica shared Discovered's mission: "to disrupt the revenue share paradigm, by shifting it toward and not away from content creators by offering a 1-stop shop for monetization, social, distribution, merchandising, marketing, and promotional platform across the entertainment spectrum."
In a very successful presentation, our students and graduates learned how to navigate the Discovered dashboard, upload their content, and then share it to the platforms they are already using. A win-win opportunity, our video creators can monetize from day one, and there are no subscriber barriers and long wait times to begin earning on their content.
The Discovered and Be On Air partnership provides the Beonair Network of Media Schools and Discovered with an added opportunity to fulfill our missions of providing critical support to independent content creators while simultaneously growing their audience reach and monetization possibilities.
The Beonair Forum Series offers our students and alumni continued education, providing additional support to level up their media goals. We are very excited to introduce our audience to Discovered TV as an additional opportunity for content monetization.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & TV Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
