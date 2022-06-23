Submit Release
June 23 - District Attorney Payne recall petition deemed sufficient

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contact
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov

Denver, June 23, 2022 - Today the Colorado Department of State announced the petition to recall District Attorney Alonzo Payne was found sufficient as required by statute.

Statement of Sufficiency (PDF)

On May 26, 2022, the proponents of the petition to recall District Attorney Payne submitted 5,974 petition signatures to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State's office. The Secretary of State's office began an immediate line-by-line review of the signatures. The proponents were required to gather 3,996 valid signatures, equaling 25 percent of all the votes cast in the previous election for District Attorney in the 12th Judicial District in Colorado. The total number of valid signatures on the petition was 4,757.

Petition verification summary:

Total number of qualified signature lines 5,974
Total number of entries rejected (invalid) 1,217
Total number of entries accepted (valid) 4,757
Number of valid signatures required 3,996

Under Colorado law, there is a 15-day protest period, during which any eligible elector can file a protest with the Secretary of State's Office. Barring a successful protest, at the conclusion of the protest period, the Governor will be responsible for setting an election date.

