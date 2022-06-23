Updated Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (U.S. 95) Through Downtown Las Vegas Beginning June 24

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project. All work on the project will pause and all lanes will be open for the Independence Day holiday weekend, starting Thursday, June 30. Please visit www.i515project.com for the latest information.



Ongoing

• Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Ave. under I-515 (U.S. 95) reduced to two lanes in each direction.



Friday, June 24 at 3 a.m. – Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m.

• Northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) reduced to two lanes between Eastern Ave. and Las Vegas Blvd.



Sunday, June 26 at 11 p.m. – Monday, June 27 at 5 a.m.

• Boulder Hwy onramp to southbound I-515 closed

• I-515 southbound reduced to one lane between Boulder Hwy and Flamingo



Monday, June 27 at 3 a.m. – Wednesday, June 29 at 3 p.m.

• Eastern Ave. onramp to I-515 northbound closed



Monday, June 27 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

•Left lane closed on northbound I-515 (U.S. 95) between Flamingo and Boulder Hwy

Nights of Monday, June 27 & Tuesday, June 28

• 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. - Southbound I-515 reduced to two lanes between Eastern Ave. off- and on-ramps

• 11 pm.. – 5 a.m. – Northbound and southbound I-515 reduced to one lane in each direction between Flamingo and Boulder Hwy



Wednesday, June 29 – 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

• Southbound I-515 reduced to two lanes between Eastern Ave. off- and on-ramps

Upcoming Weekend Marathon Work

• July 8-11 (Friday night to Monday morning):

o I-515 northbound and southbound reduced to one lane in each direction near Desert Inn

o Boulder Hwy on-ramp to southbound I-515 closed

• July 15-18 (Friday night to Monday morning):

o I-515 northbound and southbound reduced to one lane in each direction near Eastern Ave.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) invites you to attend a public hearing for the Henderson Interchange Project in Henderson, Nevada. The project involves I-515 (U.S. 95) from Galleria Drive to I-11 at Horizon Drive and I-215 from Valle Verde Drive to Lake Mead Parkway at Van Wagenen Street.