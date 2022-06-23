Williston Barracks/Aggravated Assault

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT



DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE





CASE#: 22A1003776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: June 16, 2022 at 2147 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Country Club Drive, Bolton, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation





ACCUSED: William Mercer

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT





VICTIM: Travis McGrath

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





The Vermont State Police on Thursday, June 23, 2022, cited a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred last week in Bolton.





On June 16, 2022, at approximately 9:47 p.m., troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the area of Country Club Drive in the Town of Bolton for what was initially reported as a road-rage incident that had started on Nashville Road in the town of Jericho.





Upon arriving on scene, troopers located William Mercer, 20, of Bolton, who stated he was involved in an altercation with an unknown man, later identified as Travis McGrath, 38, also of Bolton. During this altercation Mercer stabbed McGrath several times in the abdomen and torso.





McGrath initially was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by a family member and later by Richmond Rescue for what were determined to be serious, life-threatening injuries. McGrath remains hospitalized, and his condition is reported to be stable.





After consulting with the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office, Mercer was issued a citation through his attorney on the night of Thursday, June 23, 2022. Mercer is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.







No additional information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Mercer's arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.





The Vermont State Police continues to investigate this matter and asks that anyone with information contact Trooper Tyler Silva at the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or by email at tyler.silva@vermont.gov. Tips also can be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.