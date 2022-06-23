Submit Release
Update - Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile

UPDATE Branche has been located safe.  VSP thanks the public for their assistance in this matter. 


No further information is available.  


———————————-


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A5002252

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION:Derby

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:6/1/22 @ approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Church St, Barton, VT

 

MISSING JUVENILE:Evan Branche

AGE:16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Church St in the town of Barton at approximately 1600 hours on 6/1/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance.A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release.Anyone with information of Evan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

