Teachers invited to MDC Unhooked Summer Workshop July 7-8 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –  One of the best ways for students to learn about nature is to interact with the outdoors. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites teachers to learn how to bring their classroom outdoors during a two-day workshop July 7-8 at MDC’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.

Participants will explore the MDC Discover Nature Schools’ Unhooked 6th-8th grade curriculum through interactive field experiences. Day one will be in the classroom with some outside activities, while day two will consist of a kayaking trip on the Gasconade River. Educators will participate in lessons and field experience to use in their classroom for the upcoming year.

“This is a great opportunity for educators to learn how to bring their classroom outdoors and teach their students the importance of Missouri’s natural resources,” said MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards.

Nature Unhooked is a middle school aquatic unit and is aligned to the Missouri Learning Standards and Next Generation Science Standards. The program is student-centered and has collaborative investigations on the properties of water, water cycle, biotic energy flow, biodiversity, and human impacts on aquatic ecosystems.

Educators must register through the MDC Discover Nature Teacher Portal online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/45K.

MDC’s Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

For more information about the Unhooked Summer Workshop, contact Ashley Edwards at 573-522-4115 ext. 3420 or by email at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov

