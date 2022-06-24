Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,631 in the last 365 days.

Fine Tune Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Supply Chain Project

Award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises

CHICAGO, IL, US, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect spend management services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has selected it as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

Fine Tune was recognized for helping a $3 billion global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components save hundreds of thousands of dollars in uniform rental category spend.

Utilizing its proprietary Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology (eMOAT℠) as well as world-class industry expertise, Fine Tune worked with the client’s sourcing leaders to review spend and inventory summaries across 16 sites.

The following optimization opportunities were uncovered and implemented to secure substantial savings for the client:

As a result of Fine Tune’s deep dive into spend and utilization, the client company spent nearly $100,000 less in 2021 on uniform and non-garment rental than in 2020, and more than $205K savings is expected over the client’s remaining uniform rental program term.

Additionally, the project resulted in sustainability improvements—an important benefit of Fine Tune’s optimization projects—with reductions in wasted space within facilities where unused product “sat,” extra trips by the uniform supplier for unnecessary item servicing, uniform wash cycles, and new uniforms injected into the program.

The client’s Commodity Manager reported an added benefit of being able to “focus on more strategic efforts across the business” as Fine Tune executed and managed the project, and in everyday operations moving forward as they’ll “be assured Fine Tune will not only manage the day-to-day but uncover new savings opportunities throughout the year.”

“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”

###

About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Richard Young
Fine Tune
ryoung@finetuneus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fine Tune Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Supply Chain Project

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.