Fine Tune Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Top Supply Chain Project
Award spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprisesCHICAGO, IL, US, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect spend management services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, has selected it as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.
The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.
Fine Tune was recognized for helping a $3 billion global manufacturer of technically advanced specialty materials and complex components save hundreds of thousands of dollars in uniform rental category spend.
Utilizing its proprietary Expense Management Optimization and Auditing Technology (eMOAT℠) as well as world-class industry expertise, Fine Tune worked with the client’s sourcing leaders to review spend and inventory summaries across 16 sites.
The following optimization opportunities were uncovered and implemented to secure substantial savings for the client:
As a result of Fine Tune’s deep dive into spend and utilization, the client company spent nearly $100,000 less in 2021 on uniform and non-garment rental than in 2020, and more than $205K savings is expected over the client’s remaining uniform rental program term.
Additionally, the project resulted in sustainability improvements—an important benefit of Fine Tune’s optimization projects—with reductions in wasted space within facilities where unused product “sat,” extra trips by the uniform supplier for unnecessary item servicing, uniform wash cycles, and new uniforms injected into the program.
The client’s Commodity Manager reported an added benefit of being able to “focus on more strategic efforts across the business” as Fine Tune executed and managed the project, and in everyday operations moving forward as they’ll “be assured Fine Tune will not only manage the day-to-day but uncover new savings opportunities throughout the year.”
“The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability.”
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.
