One Click Contractor Teams Up With LP SmartSide To Help Home Improvement Contractors Sell More Jobs

With today’s increase in gas prices, the ability for a contractor to measure, capture photos, use design visualizers and present proposals remotely is a huge win for contractors and homeowners alike.”CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Click Contractor; a full-service sales enablement platform for home improvement contractors, announced today a new collaborative partnership with LP Building Building Solutions for its LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding line of products.
— Ryan Lococo, CEO
One Click Contractor, the leading sales platform for home remodeling contractors, has teamed up to make the LP SmartSide building solutions available within One Click's sales platform. This partnership will allow thousands of exterior contractors to save a tremendous amount of time measuring, creating an estimate and signing new remodeling projects for the home with ease. Home visualization tools built right into One Click's platform helps contractors show homeowners what their home will look like with LP SmartSide materials and colors in seconds. This is a huge advancement for the home remodeling industry!
"We are dedicated to seeking strategic partnerships and best-in-class solutions that add value and support our customer's business. In conjunction with the launch of our LP Remodelers Edge loyalty program, we are excited about our partnership with One Click as it allows our contractors to reinvest in the success of their business". A.J. Keating, LP Building Solutions.
Since its inception in 2016, One Click Contactor’s cloud-based software solution has focused its innovation on being able to provide home improvement contractors with a platform that simplifies their entire sales process, helping them to save time, reduce errors and close more jobs. Making the sales process digital provides a better customer experience for homeowners and more jobs for small to larges size companies.
About One Click Contractor,
One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry’s leading solution to streamline and automate the sales closing process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in their proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click’s sales platform integrates with many of the remodeling industry’s best applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, it is a residential construction estimating solution that helps measure, estimate & manage sales processes, finances, and more.
About LP Building Solutions
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a leading manufacturer of quality engineered wood building materials, including OSB, structural framing products, and exterior siding, for use in residential, industrial, and light commercial construction. From manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil, LP products are sold to builders and homeowners through building materials distributors and dealers and retail home centers. Founded in 1973, LP is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under LPX. For more information, visit www.lpcorp.com.
