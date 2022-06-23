Yellow Ribbon Fund Partners with True REST Float Spa in Honor of PTSD Awareness Day on June 27
Leading Veteran Support Organizations Partners With Largest Float Therapy Brand To Offer Free Floats for Servicemembers Suffering From PTSDBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day on June 27, Yellow Ribbon Fund, one of the premier veteran support organizations, is partnering with True REST Float Spa, the world's largest float therapy brand, to offer Yellow Ribbon Fund wounded veterans suffering from PTSD a free float therapy session. Service members can enjoy a complimentary float therapy session nationwide at any of the franchise's 40 locations.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that can develop after a person experiences a traumatic event. Symptoms of PTSD can include flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, physical complications like headaches, chest pain, difficulty sleeping and more. Veterans have a higher likelihood of developing PTSD compared to the general population. As many as 20 percent of veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan will be diagnosed with PTSD.
This partnership enables Yellow Ribbon Fund wounded veterans to receive the benefits of floatation therapy and sensory deprivation, which can be used to help relieve symptoms and promote a sense of peace and calm. This can be especially helpful during times of extreme stress.
Floatation Therapy, also known as Reduced Environmental Stimulation Therapy (REST), has been clinically proven to ease the symptoms relating to a variety of mental health and invisible injuries, including anxiety and PTSD. Yellow Ribbon Fund wounded veterans will float in a private pod filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of body temperature water to create a zero-gravity, sensory-free environment. Outside distractions such as light, sound, touch and smell are eliminated to allow the body to relax, refocus and release muscle tension fully. Floaters also have the option to leave the lid of the pod open to ease any discomfort relating to claustrophobia and anxiety.
"Our partnership with True REST Float Spa has been an incredible addition to our Yellow Ribbon Fund network. Through their generosity, our veterans can try a new alternative treatment for their PTSD," says Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund Executive Director. "For many wounded veterans, even simple activities like grocery shopping or socializing with friends can be overwhelming; we hope our veterans feel some relief from the symptoms they battle daily."
Yellow Ribbon Fund service members can contact their local Keystone chapter to sign up for one of the free floats. To learn more about the veteran support organization or get involved, visit yellowribbonfund.org. To help support Yellow Ribbon Fund and make a tax-deductible donation, email donate@yellowribbonfund.org or visit yellowribbonfund.org.
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund's top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it's needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to YellowRibbonFund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
