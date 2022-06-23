Submit Release
Pavement Restoration Work to Begin in the Rapid City Area

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 23, 2022
Contact: Bryan Parks, Project Manager, 605-394-1640

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. –  The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says pavement restoration work near the Peaceful Pines/Sturgis Road intersection and Omaha Street near the 12th Street intersection will begin on Monday, June 27, 2022. Operations will progress east on Omaha Street as work is completed. Work on Mount Rushmore Road will begin after Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.

Single lane closures will occur intermittently throughout the project as the pavement restoration work proceeds.

The prime contractor on the $614,000 project is Tru-Form Construction, Inc. of Black Hawk. The project is scheduled for completion by Sept. 30, 2022.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

