BCI Acrylic Partners with One Click Contractor to Bring Sales Solution to their Dealers in the Home Improvement Space
Sales software designed specifically for home remodelers that saves time and reduces errors - ultimately helping them grow their business.
We are excited about our BCI partnership and the advantages our platform will provide to dealers. This coupled with our best of breed support team ensures that our customers get up and running fast.”CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Click Contractor, a sales enablement platform for home improvement contractors, announced a strategic alliance with BCI Acrylic, Inc, which provides the residential remodeling community the industry’s most extensive selection of innovative bath products.
— Ryan Lococo, CEO
This partnership will provide BCI’s dealer network with a complete streamlined sales solution. Combining BCI’s innovative bath products with robust estimating and ordering systems creates a best-in-class solution for their dealers which allows them to digitize their sales process and grow their business.
"The ability for BCI dealers to quickly estimate, order materials and offer financing options to Consumers in a fully integrated system for a project like a bathroom remodel is a huge competitive advantage. This coupled with some soon to be released technology partnerships that will enable full remote measuring and an end-to-end remote sales process will be groundbreaking for the space!” Said Ryan Lococo, CEO of One Click Contractor.
One Click Contractor makes it easy for home remodeling contractors to take their sales process digital by allowing contractors to import measurements, access BCI price lists and calculate estimates in minutes. Over $3 billion home improvement estimates have been processed by contractors using One Click’s sales platform, proof that innovative sales software is the number one way for all remodeling businesses to grow.
About One Click Contractor,
One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry’s leading solution to streamline and automate the sales closing and payment process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in their proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click’s sales platform integrates with many of the remodeling industry’s best applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, it is a residential construction estimating solution that helps measure, estimate & manage sales processes, funding, and more.
About BCI Acrylic
BCI® Acrylic, Inc., parent company of the Bath Planet® and Luxury Bath®, brands, is the leading manufacturer of acrylic bath, shower and wall surround systems used in residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the company produces bathing accessibility solutions for the rapidly growing Aging-In-Place consumer market. The company is headquartered in Libertyville, IL. For further information, go to; https://www.bciacrylic.com or contact Brad Dimick bdimick@bciacrylic.com.
