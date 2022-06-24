Aline Pouget's Artwork is Always Born from a Vision of Nature

Crépusculeee

Aline Pouget gets inspiration from observing nature, life, reactions, and human feelings.

My happiness and fulfillment are to share my passion, love of life, the universe, colors, light, and multiple emotions through my work” — Aline Pouget

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aline Pouget has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from France, this talented Artist has earned world recognition. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"My work is oriented towards universalism and the transcendence of the human being. My work is born from observing nature, life, reactions, and human feelings. It is a mixture of observations and emotions. My happiness and fulfillment are to share my passion, love of life, the universe, colors, light, and multiple emotions through my work. My works are always born from a vision of nature in which I find the human and divine essence that penetrates me, obsesses me, and I feel the need to express on my canvas, and my work becomes my only reason for being long as it is not finished. As Kandinsky said, 'The creation of a work is the world's creation because the emotion and the senses it conveys are the very reality of life.' "



Aline Pouget was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.



To learn more about this artist, please visit https://en.alinepouget-artiste.net/