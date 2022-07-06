Albany Job Fair Features 90+ Recruiters

Recruiters On Site Amazon Global Foundries

The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on July 13, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center.

Find that perfect opportunity to start a first or next career!” — Darcy Knapp, Event Organizer

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The In Person Albany Job Fair will be held on July 13, 2022 in Latham NY at the Holiday Inn Express & Conference Center. Many employers will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. Meet with Amazon, Conifer Park, NYS Dept of Transportation, Visiting Nurses, NYS DOC, SYSCO, NYS Troopers, Imperial Pools, NYS of Health, Curtis Lumber, Dicks Sporting Goods and many more!

The Albany Job Fair offers job seekers hiring opportunities with more than 90+ area and regional companies looking to fill immediate openings from entry level to senior management.

More than 900 job seekers are expected to pre-submit resumes for scanning and distribution to the recruiters. Attendance is expected to be high due to the current unemployment numbers and the increase in minimum wage.

The Albany Job Fair features over 90+ recruiters and runs from 9am through 4pm on Wednesday July 13, 2022. The Albany Job Fair is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Public transit access via CTDA, Bus Route #182. The Holiday Inn Express has ample parking and easy access from the Northway.

The Albany Job Fair is Wednesday July 13, 2022 at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham New York. The Albany Fair is underwritten by Albany Broadcasting, Catamount Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics. Sponsors include Jersey Mike’s and eBiz Docs. The Albany Job Fair is open from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free. Registration is not required. Resumes will be accepted for scanning and distribution to all recruiters ahead of and at the event. Resumes can be emailed in to be scanned and forwarded to all recruiters.

Come meet and interview with recruiters on site. Find that perfect opportunity to start a first or next career! Interview with 90+ recruiters on site from a vast array of industries. Many companies will be hiring on the spot. Bring a resume and dress for success.

The recruiters are ready to interview all day. Job seekers can check the website for a list of a Zoom seminars on career path choices, resume writing, and interview skills.

Recruiters confirmed and on site include: 109th Airlift Wing US Army National Guard, 3 Angles Inc., Addictions Care Center of Albany (ACCA), AFLAC, Albany Broadcasting, AlbanyENT & Allergy Services PC, AMAZON, Any-Time Home Care, Ballston Spa National Bank, Beech-Nut, Berkshire Farm, Bimbo Bakeries USA, BOCES Albany-Schoharie-Schenectady, Capital Region Retirees Association, Carver Companies, CDPHP, CDTA, Center for Disability Services,Charter Communications, Combined Insurance - a Chubb company, Conifer Park, Curtis Lumber, Decrescente, Delmar Place, Dept of Corrections, Dicks Sporting Goods, DPF Management, Ecovative, Evergreen North America Industrial Services, Express Employment Professionals, Fabcon Precast LLC, FASNY Fireman's Home, Firestone Complete Auto Care, First Student, Glenmont Job Corps, Global Foundries, Goulet Trucking, H&R Block, Home Instead, Imperial Pools, Inc., IRD (International Road Dynamics), Janitronics, Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, Latham, The Pool Company, Law Firm of Alex Dell, PLLC, Learning Care Group (Tutortime of Troy), LIFEPlan CCO NY, Living Resources, Local 699 America's Fire Protection Union, MAXIMUS, Mobile Mini, MPW Industrial Services, Nationwide Retirement Solutions,North Atlantic States Carpenters Labor Management Program, NY Army National Guard, NY Life, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS DMV, NYS Laborers' Organizing Fund, NYS Office of General Services, NYS Troopers, Ocean State Job Lot, OrthoNY, Owens Corning, Positive Energy, RedShift, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SABIC, Saratoga Casino Hotel, Saratoga National Bank, Sodexo, Spectrum Mobile, Spectrum/Charter Communications, St. Peter's Health Partners, Sunmark Credit Union, SYSCO, Teresian House, The Arc of Rensselaer County, The Grand at Barnwell, Thrivent, Transportation Security Administration, Trustco Bank, United States Postal Service, US Navy, Vanderheyden Hall, Visiting Nurses of Albany/Visiting Nurses Home Care, Wadhams Enterprises, WSP (NYS DOT) and Yankee Trails.

The Albany Job Fair is ready to meet the needs of the Capital Region's job seekers, from first time hires, to downsized and laid off workers, and those previously on unemployment coming back into the workforce. From cashiers to engineers, warehouse workers to CDL drivers, home care workers and first responders - You can find your next career or first job at The Albany Job Fair.

