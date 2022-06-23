Submit Release
I-29 closures expected at 64th Avenue bridge project beginning Friday

FARGO, N.D. – Sections of Interstate 29 are scheduled to be temporarily closed for construction at the 64th Avenue bridge project in Fargo beginning Friday, June 24.

North and southbound lanes will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 24.

Additionally, northbound lanes only will be closed on the evenings of June 27 and 28. Southbound lanes only will be closed on the evenings of June 29 and 30.

During these closures, contractors will install beams for the 64th Avenue overpass bridge. A marked detour will be in place to guide traffic.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

