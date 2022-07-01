Guanajuato, Land of Wines and Spirits
The Guanajuato wine region is vibrant and thrivingGUANAJUATO, MEXICO, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Guanajuato has splendid news for wine lovers and for all visitors who seek to delve into the secrets of Mexican culture and who enjoy tasting wines of the highest quality: We are a land of wines.
With an annual production of 700 thousand bottles and labels appreciated by experts, wine tourism is the delicious surprise Guanajuato has in store for visitors.
The Grape Harvest Season (Vendimias) goes on during the months of July, August, September, and October. The event promotes the wine, vineyards, routes, harvests, and ecotourism products from Guanajuato nationally and internationally.
The event aims to enhance the activity of Guanajuato’s vineyards. The Guanajuato wine region is vibrant and thriving thanks to the commitment of the vineyards, wineries and the sustained gradual growth that has positioned Guanajuato on the world’s wine map.
Wine production in Guanajuato dates back 400 years. The priest Miguel Hidalgo produced wine and taught this trade in Dolores Hidalgo two centuries ago. Recently, the Viticulture industry was resumed across the state, and in such a way that it has flourished with great results. Thanks to the many impressive vineyards and wineries, Guanajuato has permeated the national and international market with high quality wines that carry the best of these lands in their aroma and flavor.
Five wine routes have been developed. These are ideal options for those who want to experience the region’s wine culture. Visitors can walk through a vineyard, taste a fine wine, see the production process, and enjoy a picnic on the vineyard grounds, to name a few of the various wine tourism experiences.
Also, you can visit the Wine Museum is located in Dolores Hidalgo, the cradle of National Independence, a Pueblo Mágico (Magical Town) and birthplace of José Alfredo Jiménez, the legendary singer-songwriter of vernacular Mexican music. Here, you can learn about the history of wine, the riches of the region and the production houses. Best of all, you can sample the wines in the Wine Museum’s tasting bar and take-home souvenir bottles of your favorites.
Spirits
Guanajuato proudly has a Protected designation of Origin to produce Tequila, in 7 municipalities. Abasolo, Penjamo, Ciudad Manuel Doblado, Cuerámaro, Huanímaro, Romita and Purísima del Rincón. On the Tequila Route you can learn about the entire process and production and taste this distillate. This route can be completed with a visit to the archaeological areas of Peralta or Plazuelas.
Also, Guanajuato was the first destination to produce the famous Mezcal! Something unique about the route of the Mezcal that marks the difference with other regions of Mexico is that there are still several mezcal estates haciendas that have been producing mezcal for more than two centuries.
Guanajuato, located in central Mexico, has excellent land and air connectivity plus a wide range of accommodations. It could not be easier to arrive in Guanajuato and settle in with absolute safety and comfort if you are interested in discovering and enjoying great wines, tequila and mezcal!
