Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market-Industry Share, Size, Trends, Dynamics, Business Growth and Forecast 2028
The Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 12.35 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 14.57% in the above mentioned forecast period.
Homecare software is exclusively designed software to administer all the operations in the homecare industry. Individuals with some disability and elderly population, who are not capable to direct their daily routine activities, are reliant upon homecare services provided by well-known homecare agencies.
The high adoption of cloud computing mode of delivery is amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth and demand of non-clinical homecare software market. In addition, the high growth in aging population triggers the prevalence of chronic disorders which accelerates the demand for homecare solutions are also anticipated to push the growth in the global non-clinical homecare software market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise, the rapid technological advancement along with rapid change in environmental condition and increase in per capita income are also projected to lift the growth of the market. Furthermore, the scarcity of nursing staff and doctors will increase the need of homecare services which is also expected to act as significant factors which will flourish the growth of the non-clinical homecare software market.
Key Segmentation:
By Application (Agency Systems, EVV (Electronic Visit Verification), Non-Clinical Health Management Systems, Telehealth Systems, Others)
By End Users (Private Home Care Agency, Therapy Center, Rehabilitation Centers/Therapy Centers, Hospice Care, Others)
The Top Driving Players Operating in the Market Covered in this report:
ComForCare Franchise Systems, Cerner Corporation, Thornberry Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Hearst Communications Inc., Netsmart Technologies, Inc., Delta Health Technologies, Inc., CareVoyant Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, Kinnser Software, Inc., Novarad, Medical Information Technology, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY….
Global Non-Clinical Homecare Software Market Scope and Market Size
The non-clinical homecare software market is segmented on the basis of application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
The application segment of the non-clinical homecare software market is segmented into agency systems, EVV (electronic visit verification), non-clinical health management systems, telehealth systems and others. Agency system is further segmented into billing, invoicing and scheduling, homecare accounting system, personnel management system and payroll and others.
On the basis of end users, the non-clinical homecare software market is segmented into private home care agency, therapy center, rehabilitation centers/therapy centers, hospice care and others.
