Frank Hoeffler's Studio Sanctuary, a Place at Peace

Frank Hoeffler's paintings are the product of these images combined and manipulated.

I love to paint: I need to paint: I will always paint”
— Frank Hoeffler

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Hoeffler has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the United States, this Realism Artist has earned world recognition for his artistic excellence. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"My studio is my sanctuary, a place at peace. I lose all inhibitions. There are no interferences to interrupt, and I am at my best. I have images flooding through my mind even when I am asleep but mostly while paying attention and observing the space around me. My paintings are the product of these images combined and manipulated. I am confident and comfortable with myself, which allows me to let my work come forth. I love to paint: I need to paint: I will always paint."


Frank Hoeffler was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards.


To learn more about this artist, please visit http://frank-hoeffler.pixels.com/

