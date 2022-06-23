Utah Attorney General Reyes Defends 2nd Amendment at Supreme Court

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes applauds the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) for upholding the Second Amendment declaring New York’s subjective-issue firearm license regime unconstitutional in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen.

Today, SCOTUS ruled 6-3 that New York’s requirement to obtain a concealed-carry license violates the Constitution “by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms in public.” The State of New York requires citizens to “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession” to obtain a concealed permit to carry a firearm outside the home.

The amicus brief was co-led by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. They were joined by the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copy of SCOTUS opinion here.

