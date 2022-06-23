Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 25.30% By 2029 | Top Players: ZX Lidars, Vaisala,
Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) has gained immense popularity following the introduction of GPS for calculating accurate geospatial measurements
Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market key players Involved in the study are GeoKno Phoenix LiDAR Systems, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc. (US), Innoviz Technologies Ltd, ZX Lidars, Vaisala, Waymo LLC, Valeo, and Ouster, Inc., among others
Market Analysis and Size
Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) has gained immense popularity following the introduction of GPS for calculating accurate geospatial measurements. LiDAR utilizes a pulsed laser for calculating an object’s variable distances from the surface of earth, according to American Geoscience Institute. The information collected by the airborne system along with light pulses generate accurate 3D information.
Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 25.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Laser Scanners accounts for the largest component segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the aerial scanning and mapping operations. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Definition
LiDAR is a kind of light detection and ranging or laser imaging detection and ranging. LiDAR technology is remote sensing in which light is used in the form of laser to appraise variable distances to the earth. LiDAR is considered as a combination of 3D scanning and laser scanning, therefore it is also known as 3D laser scanning.
Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Segmentation:
Component
Laser Scanners
Navigation and Positioning Systems
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)
Others
Camera
High-Precision Clock
Other Accessories
Technology
2D LiDAR
3D LiDAR
4D LiDAR
Type
Mechanical
Solid-State
Installation Type
Airborne LiDAR
Bathymetric LiDAR
Topographic
Ground-Based LiDAR
Mobile LiDAR
Static LiDAR
Range
Short
Medium
Long
Service
LiDAR Data Processing
Data Acquisition
Point Cloud Classification
3D Visualization
Aerial Surveying
Asset Management
GIS Service
Ground-Based Surveying
Mapping and Modelling
Others
Application
Corridor Mapping
Roadways
Railways
Others
Engineering
Environment
Forest Management
Coastline Management
Pollution Modeling
Agriculture
Wind Farm and Precision Forestry
ADAS and Driverless Cars
Exploration
Oil and Gas
Mining
Urban Planning
Cartography
Meteorology
End User
Defense and Aerospace
Civil Engineering
Archaeology
Forestry and Agriculture
Mining Industry
Transportation
Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Rise in Construction Industry
The rise in the use of mid-and high-level precision GPS receiver in the construction industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market. The GPS technology is widely being adopted in large-scale construction projects such as megaprojects for civil construction sites.
Availability of Low-Cost Sensors
The availability of various sensors and systems such as laser scanners, and navigation and positioning systems, among others accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.
Use of Modern Technologies in Agricultural Products
The use of modern technologies such as variable rate technology (VRT), data management software, mapping software, yield mapping software, and GPS in agricultural products further influence the market. These technologies improve land fertility and profitability, maximize productivity, reduce the cost of farming and facilitate sustainable agriculture.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in the adoption of solid-state, MEMS, flash LiDAR, and other LiDAR technologies extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, Initiatives undertaken by the governments to encourage the use of LiDAR drones for large-scale surveys will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, high cost associated with iDAR services along with limited availability of geospatial data are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, safety threats related to UAVs and autonomous cars, and vailability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetry systems are projected to challenge the Global light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market
The COVID-19 had a negative impact on light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market owing to the strict lockdowns and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. The economic uncertainty, partial shutdown of the business and low consumer confidence impacted demand for light detection and ranging (LiDAR) services. The supply chain got hampered during the pandemic along with delay logistics activities. However, the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) market is expected to regain its pace during the post pandemic scenario due to the easing on the restrictions.
Recent Developments
Leica Geosystems AG unveiled Leica RTC360 3D laser scanner in February’2021. These scanners require minimal monitoring by the user, and aim at providing increased productivity, flexibility, and scanning efficiency when planning reality capture tasks.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)
Chapter 4: Presenting Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market
Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:
North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.
Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.
South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.
Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.
Customization of the Report: Global Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market report can be customized to meet the client's requirements.
