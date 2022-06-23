LHF Acknowledges and Celebrates National Indigenous Heritage Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day
The Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF) is pleased to acknowledge June as National Indigenous Heritage Month, as well as celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, which took place on June 21st. The LHF wishes to extend its well wishes to the incredibly strong and fabulous Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island, as well as acknowledge the spirited allies actively engaging in activities related to this important month, as they take action toward Reconciliation.
National Indigenous History Month is an opportunity for all Canadians to educate themselves about the history of Indigenous Peoples, and the significant contributions they have made to Canada as a whole. It honours the past, present, and futures of Indigenous Peoples and it is an opportunity to recognize the impact of colonialism on communities, while celebrating the unique traditions and cultures, languages, and resilience of Indigenous Peoples.
Within this month, is National Indigenous Peoples Day (formerly known as National Aboriginal Day), which is a day created to recognize and celebrate Indigenous Peoples. It is fitting that this should take place on June 21st, summer solstice - a time of spiritual significance for many Indigenous Peoples - a perfect opportunity to truly celebrate Indigenous Peoples and culture.
“With the uncovering of the unmarked graves on the grounds of former Residential Schools, it has been an especially difficult time for Indigenous Peoples who are trying to heal because 7 generations have experienced trauma and these events are triggering. Indigenous Peoples have had to be strong and resilient, and we deserve to not only survive, but to thrive,” acknowledged Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel at the LHF. “It is important to have a month of honouring and celebrating to recognize all of our successes and it’s a great opportunity for all Canadians to recognize how much Indigenous Peoples have contributed to the fabric of Canada. It is my hope that all Canadians have been observing National Indigenous Heritage Month, as well as National Indigenous Peoples Day, and joining in on efforts to take action that supports equitable treatment for Indigenous Peoples. The LHF will continue to work with partners to foster Reconciliation throughout the year,” she continued.
The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and Reconciliation in Canada for over 22 years. The LHF’s goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of the Residential and Day School Systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their families, and communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discrimination and injustices in order to contribute to the equality, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster Reconciliation.
The LHF has more than 28 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow, and is currently working on making these exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and for adults, along with Activity Guides, Workshops and Training, Podcasts, all designed to educate Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of Residential and Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop, and other significant concepts. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding across Canada so as to eliminate racism against Indigenous Peoples.
Teresa Edwards
Legacy of Hope Foundation
info@legacyofhope.ca