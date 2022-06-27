For Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning

Aleksandra's In a blue robe

Aleksandra's In a blue robe

Aleksandra's In a sunny robe

Aleksandra's In a sunny robe

Aleksandra's Parisian blue

Aleksandra's Parisian blue

Discover the beauty of the world around us, the uniqueness of forms, colors, and shapes that accompany us imperceptibly every day.

Art is my great passion which I try to develop every day.”
— Aleksandra Ciążyńska

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleksandra Ciążyńska has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Poland, this Passionate Painter has earned world recognition for her amazing talent. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning

"Art is my great passion which I try to develop every day. A passion that is extremely interesting and addictive because I am constantly learning something new thanks to it. Yes, art is eternal learning that allows you to pay attention to things that are imperceptible to others. Discover the beauty of the world around us, the uniqueness of forms, colors, and shapes that accompany us imperceptibly every day. It allows you to discover yourself, look into the soul's recesses, and constantly find new faces. The ability to paint pictures is a gift that needs to be cared for every day. I am glad that I can share this gift with the world."


Aleksandra Ciążyńska was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards


To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.ciazynska.pl/
.
.
.
News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine.

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

For Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning

Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Deborah Sisco, To Love Art is All About Learning to See
For Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning
Luana Stebule, The Spiritual Dimension of Art is Essential.
View All Stories From This Author