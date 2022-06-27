For Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning

Aleksandra's In a blue robe Aleksandra's In a sunny robe Aleksandra's Parisian blue

Discover the beauty of the world around us, the uniqueness of forms, colors, and shapes that accompany us imperceptibly every day.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleksandra Ciążyńska has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Original from Poland, this Passionate Painter has earned world recognition for her amazing talent. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning

"Art is my great passion which I try to develop every day. A passion that is extremely interesting and addictive because I am constantly learning something new thanks to it. Yes, art is eternal learning that allows you to pay attention to things that are imperceptible to others. Discover the beauty of the world around us, the uniqueness of forms, colors, and shapes that accompany us imperceptibly every day. It allows you to discover yourself, look into the soul's recesses, and constantly find new faces. The ability to paint pictures is a gift that needs to be cared for every day. I am glad that I can share this gift with the world."



Aleksandra Ciążyńska was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards



To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.ciazynska.pl/

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine.