Utility Work to Begin at the Intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Contact: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-1638

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says a utility improvement project, conducted by Black Hills Energy, at the intersection of Omaha Street and Cambell Street in Rapid City will begin on Monday, June 27, 2022. The work will consist of installing two utility poles to raise the overhead powerlines over the intersection.

The northbound driving lane will be closed on Cambell Street through the intersection of Omaha Street for the duration of the project. The Omaha Street westbound right turn lane will also be closed until work is completed. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, July 1, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-