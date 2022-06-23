Submit Release
Electrical Event Causes Fire, Claims One Life in Taunton 

TAUNTONThe preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality this morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed a man’s life and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Investigators believe that the victim, an adult male, was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building at about 7:30 this morning. The antenna made contact with a nearby power line, causing fatal injuries to the man and igniting the exterior of the dwelling. Taunton firefighters responded a short time later and quickly extinguished the fire with no other injuries reported.

The victim’s name is not being released pending full notifications to his next of kin and a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The incident remains under investigation by the Taunton Fire Department, Taunton Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Bristol District Attorney.

