Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,453 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT to meet with Sublette County Commission on local projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Sublette County Commission on July 5, 2022 to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP).  The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding.  The public is invited to attend.  More information about the meeting and what time WYDOT will present is available at the Sublette County Commission web site at http://www.sublettewyo.com/AgendaCenter.

 Topics will include:

·  Program overview

·  Information on funding

·  Timeline of the process

·  Details on statewide transportation improvements

Those who wish to learn more and provide feedback on WYDOT projects, but cannot make the meeting, can provide feedback on our online web site at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2022-2027 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

  --

Stephanie Harsha

District 3 Public Relations Specialist

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Rock Springs, Wyoming  82902
office: 307-352-3065 cell: 307-389-0790

You just read:

WYDOT to meet with Sublette County Commission on local projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.