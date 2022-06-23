WYDOT to meet with Sublette County Commission on local projects

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be meeting with the Sublette County Commission on July 5, 2022 to present their annual State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). The presentation will include information on local projects and discuss future projects and funding. The public is invited to attend. More information about the meeting and what time WYDOT will present is available at the Sublette County Commission web site at http://www.sublettewyo.com/ AgendaCenter.

Topics will include:

· Program overview

· Information on funding

· Timeline of the process

· Details on statewide transportation improvements

Those who wish to learn more and provide feedback on WYDOT projects, but cannot make the meeting, can provide feedback on our online web site at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/ STIP.

The STIP is a six-year program approved by the transportation commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and is continually updated. The current STIP is for the years 2022-2027 and represents the planned construction, preliminary engineering, and right of way costs of each project. The program also indicates the share of federal funding, state funding and other funding sources for each project. WYDOT pledges to do its best to adhere to this program and to serve the public interest through these projects.

