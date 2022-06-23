Submit Release
Turtles are focus of July 6 MDC online program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Turtles are a commonly seen animal, but many people don’t realize all the unique adaptations these reptiles utilize to survive from one year to the next.

People can learn more about turtles in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Turtles,” a free virtual event from 10-10:45 a.m. on July 6. This online program is part of MDC’s “Naturalist Notes” series of programs in which naturalists share their love for a nature-related topic. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/185027

Missouri is home to 18 species and one sub-species of turtles. At the July 6 program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss the roles these well-known but often under-appreciated reptiles play in the outdoors world and what people can do to help turtles. This program is open to all ages.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

