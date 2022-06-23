Grow Lights Market to Reach USD 2367.20 Million by 2029 with Top Key Players: Signify Holding, OSRAM, Valoya, Bridgelux
Data Bridge Market Research Offers Comprehensive Insights and Detailed Research on the Grow Lights Market - Industry Trends and Forecast To 2029SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Grow Lights Market was valued at USD 1474.05 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2367.20 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.
Grow Lights Market survey report reveals analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The report encompasses graphs, TOC, and tables which help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market report guides to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. An influential Grow Lights business report provides key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
The market data within the wide ranging Grow Lights report is showcased in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. This market report underlines the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis. Competitive analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Grow Lights market considering the past, present and future state of the industry. Further, manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analysed here.
The major factors which drives the market growth are spreading message by government regulations supporting the growth of cutting-edge technology, an rising trend in indoor agriculture and durable technologies, and energy-efficient. LED grow lights are unique LED lights used for indoor plant growth. These lights help plants photosynthesize and promote healthy development. LED growth lights offer several benefits over other lighting technologies. It includes higher efficiency, full-spectrum use, longer life, lower temperature, compact size, and government rebates. Furthermore, the lack of standardization upsurges the risk of buying incompatible parts, restraining the market growth of the LED grow lights market.
COVID-19 impacted the processes of the several grow lights producers companies and affected the industries of their distributers and suppliers. The reduction in export shipments and slow domestic demand for grow lights compared to pre COVID-19 levels is also expected to negatively impact the market. The supply chain of unpreserved items such as food was the worst affected segment during the years of the Covid-19 outbreak. It encouraged several industrialists to establish indoor farming in the outskirts and urban cities. Establishing such commercial greenhouse farming is expected to recover the global grow light market during the forecast period.
Top Leading Key Players of Grow Lights Market:
Signify Holding (Netherlands), OSRAM Gmbh (Germany), Gavita International B.V (Netherlands), Valoya (Finland), California LightWorks (US), Helliospectra AB (Sweden), Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.), Cree LED (U.S.), EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. (Taiwan), Lumigrow (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), Savant Systems Inc. (U.S.), AeroFarms (US), Hortilux Schréder (Netherlands), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Alta LED Corporation (US), Epistar (Taiwan) General Electric (US), Illumitex Inc, (US), Shenzhen Juson Technology Co. Ltd.(China), Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd (Japan).
Recent Developments:
In January 2020, Nectar Farms in Victoria (Australia) offer a contract to MITRA LED lighting solutions. This solution will allow Nectar Farms to scale glasshouse tomato production. to Heliospectra AB
In March 2020, Signify acquired Cooper Lighting Solutions (US), an Eaton subsidiary that is a major provider of lighting controls, professional lighting, and connected lighting. Eaton is a world-class manufacturer of professional lighting, lighting controls, and networked lighting. With this accomplishment, the company will be able to improve its position in the North American market.
In June 2020, Fluence by OSRAM propelled 4 additional spectra on its VYPR top light series, featuring market-leading efficacies up to 3.8 µmol/J. From broad white to high red, Fluence’s extended PhysioSpec spectra allow growers to optimize lighting strategies for any crop in any growth stage or geographic location.
Global Grow Lights Market Segmentations:
Product:
< 300 Watt
> 300 Watt
System:
Hardware
Software
By Wattage:
Low Power
Medium Power
High Power
Technology:
High Intensity Discharge (HID)
Light Emitting Diode (LED)
Fluorescent
Others
Installation:
New Installations
Retrofit Installations
Spectrum:
Full-Spectrum
Partial Spectrum
Application:
Indoor Farming
Vertical Farming
Commercial Greenhouse
Turf and Landscaping
Others
Grow Lights Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the grow lights market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Content: Global Grow Lights Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Grow Lights Market Report
Part 03: Global Grow Lights Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Grow Lights Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Grow Lights Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Highlights of the Industry Report:
Assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Grow Lights market
Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years
In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints
A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Grow Lights market is depicted by this report.
It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries
It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.
Current and predictable size of the Grow Lights market from the perspective of both value and volume.
Grow Lights Market Report Answers the Following Questions:
How much revenue will the Grow Lights market generate by the end of the forecast period?
Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?
What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Grow Lights market?
Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Grow Lights market?
What indicators are likely to stimulate the Grow Lights market?
What are the main strategies of the major players in the Grow Lights market to expand their geographic presence?
What are the main advances in the Grow Lights market?
How do regulatory standards affect the Grow Lights market?
