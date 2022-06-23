Zigatta and Children International team up to break the cycle of poverty.
By sponsoring 50 children and driving diverse initiatives, Zigatta joins Children International in its mission to break the cycle of poverty.
— Susana Eshleman, CEO of Children International
Building a better future has always been part of the core values at Zigatta. For that reason, the company has taken another step towards toward achieving this goal by joining forces with Children International to break the continuous cycle of poverty.
Children International is a humanitarian organization focused on ending generational poverty through a proven approach. Combining strengths and resources, they work with global partners to help children get health care, education, life skills, job-readiness training, and confidence to break free from poverty. These are tools not readily accessible to most people but should be. The idea is to level the playing field and give the children everything they need in order to reach their full potential and succeed.
This process of providing equal opportunities to children is made easier through the cooperation and teamwork done with partners. Therefore, aligned with the mission of Children International, Zigatta will be sponsoring 50 children during the following year in both Jalisco, Mexico, and Little Rock, Arkansas, in conjunction with mentoring and volunteer work.
"Children International is so grateful to Zigatta for their excitement and commitment to impact the lives of these 50 children in Guadalajara and Little Rock, Arkansas. We look forward to having Zigatta walk beside us in our goal of empowering our kids and building a network of support, skills and opportunity that will make them successful young adults in their communities.” Susana Eshleman, CEO of Children International.
Through Zigatta Cares —the employee-driven initiative that focuses on community development— the company will be working constantly to bring joy to the lives of these children. This initiative marks a new chapter in the company, showing its commitment to being a socially conscious organization and its desire to leave its mark.
“It’s not only an honour but an obligation for companies like Zigatta to give back and help build the future of tomorrow. Having the opportunity to get to know the purpose and values of Children’s International has inspired us not only to support the program but also to think more deeply about how we can utilize our platform as a company with employees, partners and clients to help these children attain their full potential”, Nahid Giga, CEO of Zigatta.
“Combining top talent and cutting edge technology to build a better future” is the motto of Zigatta, and this partnership will focus on using said technology and the goodwill and passion of their team members, to make an impact in their communities. After all, making a difference is what really matters.
Who is Children International?
Children International, based in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, is a global nonprofit humanitarian organization working to help end the cycle of generational poverty. Through a long-term, customized approach, Children International supports children and youth for the first two decades of their lives, providing access to information and inspiration in the areas of health, education, empowerment through life skills, and employment. When equipped to transform their own lives, young people also transform their families and communities, and, as a result, multiply good in the world. For more information, go to www.children.org
To learn more about Zigatta Cares and Children International visit: https://zigatta.com/zigatta-cares/
