Zigatta acquires Pixan Apps
Strategically expands capabilities in mobile and application development, software engineering and user/customer experience management.
This acquisition furthers our commitment to invest in Mexico, and to continually expand our capabilities for our clients.”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigatta, a leader in technical and strategic staffing solutions, announced it has purchased Guadalajara-based Pixan Apps, an international software development studio.
— Zigatta CEO Nahid Giga
Founded in 2009, Pixan has offices in both Mexico and the U.S. and provides creative web development, software engineering, and IoT development, specializing in software development with a focus on mobile and web applications. The acquisition will allow Zigatta to expand its footprint internationally and add to its growing Experience Studio and Technology Studio line of product offerings.
“In a little over 10 years, Pixan has built an impressive software development company that provides innovative services to its customers. Pixan’s culture and commitment to excellence complement our own and we are pleased to partner with them as a way to offer more products and services to our customers,” said Zigatta CEO Nahid Giga. “This acquisition furthers our commitment to invest in Mexico, and to continually expand our capabilities for our clients.”
Pixan is a talented team of developers who strive to push the bar in software development. Working with top clients from Mexico, Pixan is consistently delivering technology solutions to e-commerce, retail and other service industries. With a team of 20+ developers and creatives, the Pixan family is excited to be part of Zigatta and showcase talent from Mexico and Latin America to new clients in the US and Canada.
“Our team at Pixan is excited for the opportunity to bring our unique creative and application development capabilities to an expanded customer base, as well as to be able to bring Zigatta’s digital and technical services to our clients,” said Guillermo Villalobos, CEO of Pixan.
The combined company will operate as Zigatta, with the operations consolidation to be complete in Q3 of 2021.
