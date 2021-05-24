Zigatta to Acquire AdWeb Solutions
Zigatta strategically expands presence in digital transformation and marketing technology solutionsFRISCO, TEXAS, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigatta, a leader in technical and strategic staffing solutions, announced it has purchased Guadalajara-based AdWeb Solutions, an international digital marketing, CRM, and eCommerce professional services company.
Founded by Elsa Kelly and Aldrey Cabrera in 2006, AdWeb Solutions has offices in both Mexico and Canada, and provides data driven digital marketing and online CRM and sales solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises, specializing in analytical and digital marketing strategies, consulting, and training. The acquisition will allow Zigatta to expand its footprint internationally and add to its growing Digital Studio line of service offerings.
The two companies will come together to provide innovative solutions from staff augmentation to data-driven digital strategies involving machine learning and artificial intelligence.
“AdWeb has built an impressive, fast-growing business that provides high quality services, led by an outstanding entrepreneurial management team with a proven track record of success. AdWeb’s entrepreneurial spirit and culture complement our own and we’re pleased to be able to partner with them to better serve our clients’ needs, further innovate in the rapidly changing digital transformation space, and continue our investment in Mexico,” said Zigatta CEO Nahid Giga.
In 2017, AdWeb’s president Elsa Kelly became the first woman to win the Adolf Horn Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year. A computer engineer, Kelly focuses on bringing her clients marketing solutions while creating a supportive corporate culture for her employees. Kelly has a passion for helping other women in business and was the director for the third generation of the Step Up Women Accelerator program. Currently, Elsa Kelly is the Vice President of SMEs and entrepreneurs of CANIETI, the Mexican Chamber of Electronics, Telecommunications and Information Technology, West Chapter.
“All of us at Adweb are very excited about joining forces with Zigatta, and being able speed up our international expansion. We look forward to bringing our 14 years of experience and the talent of our team to the USA and Canada, and to providing our clients with a much more robust service offering,” Kelly said.
“Since day one, we have put Adweb's people and corporate culture at the very center of our business. Partnering with Zigatta is an incredible opportunity to heavily invest in our team's potential to create value with technology,” Cabrera said.
Despite the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020 AdWeb was able to increase revenue, add team members and expand into Canada.
The combined company will operate as Zigatta, with the operations consolidation to be complete in Q3 of 2021.
The deal closed on April 14, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
For more information, contact:
Brian Dixon
bdixon@zigatta.com
(214) 702-2270
Brian Dixon
Zigatta
+1 2145070133
email us here