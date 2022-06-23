Canfor Southern Pine investing $25 million to modernize Hampton County facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce today announced that Canfor Southern Pine (Canfor), a leading producer of sustainable wood products, is investing $25 million to modernize its Hampton County facility.

Founded in 1938, Canfor produces a variety of wood products and has a large footprint in South Carolina – including six facilities and a corporate office. With a focus on sustainability, Canfor wants to create a future as sustainable as the forests – with goals and targets that support people, the planet and communities.

Located at 4426 Steep Bottom Road in Estill, Canfor’s investment is modernizing the facility with cutting-edge technology and equipment to position the company to meet growing global demand for its wood products.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Canfor team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“The investment in our Estill facility is benefitting our employees and is helping to ensure we can meet our customers’ growing needs for sustainable wood products.” -Canfor Southern Pine President Tony Sheffield

“We are proud to celebrate Canfor’s latest investment in South Carolina and our people. This significant $25 million investment highlights all that can be accomplished through our competitive business environment and talented workforce." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today, we celebrate yet another win for South Carolina’s dynamic forestry industry. I offer my congratulations to Canfor for investing in Hampton County and look forward to seeing their continued success within our borders for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Canfor is a renowned company and a major employer in Hampton County, and we couldn’t be more pleased that they have chosen to invest in Hampton County. We will do all that we can to create the best business environment for their continued success.” -Hampton County Council Chairman Buddy Phillips

“We applaud Canfor’s investment in Hampton County, as it is a testament to the strength of our state’s forest products manufacturing sector, now valued at more than $21 billion. The company’s investment reflects its confidence in the future of the Palmetto State’s healthy forests, abundant wood supply and world-class business environment.” -South Carolina State Forester Scott Phillips

“A major producer of sustainable forest products in our state, Canfor is an international company flourishing in our region because of our workforce and natural assets. We are grateful for their commitment to our region, and we look forward to working with them to increase their footprint in Hampton County.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls