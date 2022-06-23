Todos Santos’ Sierra de la Laguna a Prime Oasis for Ecotourism Experiences
This summer, Guaycura Boutique Hotel offers a natural paradise blessed with ecological diversityTODOS SANTOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is meant for open-air fun, for some family time or to simply find oneself in new experiences. The unique terrain of Baja California Sur state in Mexico offers some easy summer getaway opportunities — in particular, the nostalgic town of Todos Santos and the lush area of the Sierra de la Laguna mountains.
Located in Mexico’s southern Baja California — crossed by the Tropic of Cancer— the Sierra de la Laguna is one of the most beautiful and least-explored areas of the peninsula. UNESCO designated the nearly 29 million acres of this mountain range a biosphere reserve in 1994. There are more than 900 plant species, from cacti to palms, in the range. More than 20% of them are endemic to the peninsula. The reserve is home to 40-plus mammal species and over 50 species of birds. As a microclimate, the Sierra de la Laguna receives far more rainfall than any other part of the peninsula, providing a drastic change in scenery from the desert below. The highest peak in the range, Picacho de la Laguna (elevation 2,161 meters), is also the highest peak in all of Baja California Sur.
Visitors will find there is something for everyone to do in this special garden. From leisurely walks and hikes to extreme sports, there is much to do while staying in harmony with the unspoiled natural environment, where protected species thrive and share the clean air while hiking. For those seeking a more extreme experience, the Sierra offers plenty of aerial activities. Visitors can paraglide over the meadow that was once the actual Lake Laguna; there is also a bungee jump and zipline, as wells as kitesurfing and windsurfing.
Complementing a visit to the Sierra is a stay in Todos Santos. Built in the 1700s, the town maintains most of its Jesuit architecture, including the Guaycura Boutique Hotel Beach Club & Spa (Guaycura.com/en), which showcases Old World charm in its perfectly maintained period brick. Inside, Mexican-crafted décor sets the mood for old-time romance in the property’s large, comfortable rooms and suites, fully equipped with every amenity. It’s the perfect setting for some relaxation after a day out in the open air.
During the day, take walks through the property’s beaches and desert hills or just walk around town. For an even more leisurely time, spend a day at the El Faro Beach Club, a short distance from town, and bask in the sun in cabanas or private tepee-style settings, relax with first-rate therapeutic massages or enjoy a libation at the swim-up bar.
For dinner, delight in the “Mexiterranean” cuisine served at Guaycura’s El Mirador restaurant, featuring farm-to-table, locally grown produce and fresh fish paired with fine Mexican wines. Wind up the day with a nightcap in Guaycura’s elegant Sky Lounge Bar.
