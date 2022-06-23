COVID-19 Daily Update 6-23-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 23, 2022, there are currently 1,924 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 36 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,054 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

From June 6-20, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics was unable to certify deaths due to a data system update affecting all 50 states, including West Virginia. This morning’s report reflects the outage in reporting.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 53-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old female from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Marshall County, a 75-year old male from Wyoming County, a 39-year old female from McDowell County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Logan County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Clay County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old male from Logan County, a 91-year old male from Jackson County, an 81-year old male from Nicholas County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 107-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, a 91-year old female from Clay County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 68-year old female from Braxton County, an 81-year old female from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Wayne County, a 66-year old female from Putnam County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Putnam County, and an 84-year old male from Kanawha County. These deaths range from February through June 2022.

“Protecting the health, safety and well-being of every West Virginian is our ultimate goal,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please honor those who have lost loved ones by protecting yourself and others with the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (21), Berkeley (108), Boone (24), Braxton (12), Brooke (15), Cabell (101), Calhoun (14), Clay (4), Doddridge (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (19), Greenbrier (42), Hampshire (19), Hancock (25), Hardy (23), Harrison (104), Jackson (21), Jefferson (80), Kanawha (160), Lewis (24), Lincoln (11), Logan (42), Marion (79), Marshall (38), Mason (31), McDowell (28), Mercer (73), Mineral (36), Mingo (18), Monongalia (119), Monroe (26), Morgan (9), Nicholas (23), Ohio (27), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (3), Preston (17), Putnam (80), Raleigh (84), Randolph (21), Ritchie (5), Roane (39), Summers (15), Taylor (17), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (28), Wayne (23), Webster (9), Wetzel (23), Wirt (3), Wood (79), Wyoming (33). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.



