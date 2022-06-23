COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ORLANDO LAKE BUENA VISTA AT VISTA CENTRE COMMENDS THE PERFORMANCE OF DIRECTOR OF SALES, AMY LEACH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre, celebrates the successes brought by Director of Sales Amy Leach. Her plethora of experience has aided in her achieving significant accomplishments in four short months.
Born and raised in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, Amy fell in love with hospitality while working at Santa’s Village Azoosment Park, where she spent six years moving up through various roles. She then attended the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality and Resort Management. During her time at the University of Memphis, Amy got to experience hands-on learning at the local Holiday Inn and Suites. She also had the opportunity to spend time at Hilton Corporate, where she learned from various executives. While in school, Amy advanced her career by working as a Dual Property Intern for Chartwell Hospitality. After graduating from college in 2019, Amy continued to climb the Operations and Sales ladder and relocated to Orlando after being offered a promotion in March 2020. There, she spent a year and a half as a Director of Sales in the Universal Orlando market. Here, she spent time building relationships with various tour and travel agents before moving to Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre in August 2021 to serve as Sales Manager. After witnessing Amy’s spectacular performance and skillset, the Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre was thrilled to promote her to her current role of Director of Sales.
Amy enjoys being with her two dogs in her spare time, especially taking them to the beach. She and her husband also enjoy soaking up the Florida sun while playing a round of golf. When not out on the course, they like to travel to different parts of the country, always visiting their family in Memphis and Chicago when they can.
ABOUT THE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ORLANDO LAKE BUENA VISTA AT VISTA CENTRE
Dream of an enchanting stay at Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre. You will also appreciate our Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel, offering a complimentary shuttle to the Walt Disney World® transportation center, Universal Studios, and Sea World. Following an adventurous day, find solitude in our spacious guest rooms featuring plush bedding, complimentary Wi-Fi, mini-refrigerators, coffee makers, and 55” flat-panel televisions that offer Roku streaming entertainment. Hungry? The Oasis Patio & Lounge is there to satisfy the guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the day. The Sunrise Café offers a delicious breakfast buffet every morning. The Blend proudly serves Starbucks coffee®, teas, lattes, frozen blended beverages, and quick bites. You can also order light fare from our room-service menu and load up on all of your favorite foods without ever leaving the room. When the thrills kick in, head to one of our sparkling outdoor pools for a day of fun, splashing around in the Sunshine State. The whole family will enjoy playing in our exceptional, fun-filled children’s splash pad, featuring a 20-foot-high waterslide. Then make time for a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. Get more of what you came for at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focusing on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Amy Leach
Born and raised in the Northwest Suburbs of Chicago, Amy fell in love with hospitality while working at Santa’s Village Azoosment Park, where she spent six years moving up through various roles. She then attended the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management from the Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality and Resort Management. During her time at the University of Memphis, Amy got to experience hands-on learning at the local Holiday Inn and Suites. She also had the opportunity to spend time at Hilton Corporate, where she learned from various executives. While in school, Amy advanced her career by working as a Dual Property Intern for Chartwell Hospitality. After graduating from college in 2019, Amy continued to climb the Operations and Sales ladder and relocated to Orlando after being offered a promotion in March 2020. There, she spent a year and a half as a Director of Sales in the Universal Orlando market. Here, she spent time building relationships with various tour and travel agents before moving to Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre in August 2021 to serve as Sales Manager. After witnessing Amy’s spectacular performance and skillset, the Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre was thrilled to promote her to her current role of Director of Sales.
Amy enjoys being with her two dogs in her spare time, especially taking them to the beach. She and her husband also enjoy soaking up the Florida sun while playing a round of golf. When not out on the course, they like to travel to different parts of the country, always visiting their family in Memphis and Chicago when they can.
ABOUT THE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT ORLANDO LAKE BUENA VISTA AT VISTA CENTRE
Dream of an enchanting stay at Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre. You will also appreciate our Walt Disney World Good Neighbor® Hotel, offering a complimentary shuttle to the Walt Disney World® transportation center, Universal Studios, and Sea World. Following an adventurous day, find solitude in our spacious guest rooms featuring plush bedding, complimentary Wi-Fi, mini-refrigerators, coffee makers, and 55” flat-panel televisions that offer Roku streaming entertainment. Hungry? The Oasis Patio & Lounge is there to satisfy the guests’ food and beverage needs throughout the day. The Sunrise Café offers a delicious breakfast buffet every morning. The Blend proudly serves Starbucks coffee®, teas, lattes, frozen blended beverages, and quick bites. You can also order light fare from our room-service menu and load up on all of your favorite foods without ever leaving the room. When the thrills kick in, head to one of our sparkling outdoor pools for a day of fun, splashing around in the Sunshine State. The whole family will enjoy playing in our exceptional, fun-filled children’s splash pad, featuring a 20-foot-high waterslide. Then make time for a workout at our 24-hour fitness center. Get more of what you came for at Courtyard Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. GF has delivered superior results throughout its 34 years in business through positive operating and financial performance, implementing impactful capital strategies, dedicating itself to excellence in guest services, and focusing on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Amy Leach
Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Buena Vista
+1 407-597-2425
email us here