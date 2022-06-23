WPSD Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal's First Year at a Glance
Dr. Neal: “I believe we have a bright future together as a District team."
I am very proud of our District, from our staff to our students to our families. I am grateful to have all of our principals returning next year.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodland Park School District (WPSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal is pleased to end the 2021-2022 school year with staff appreciation and accolades to the Board.
— Dr. Mathew Neal, Woodland Park School District Superintendent
WPSD Board President David Rusterholtz says, “as we look back on Dr. Neal’s first year at WPSD, we want to recognize the incredible things that he accomplished in a short period of time. This has been a great year, albeit busy, as Dr. Neal trained and effectively worked with Board members, raised student achievement, transitioned from masks to no masks, and helped plan and facilitate the most significant increase in staff salaries and wages in the recent history of WPSD.”
The District is notably proud of adding a new option to parents through Merit Academy, the district’s newly approved chartered school. By chartering Merit, we begin the journey of becoming an open enrollment district and supporting choice for our District families.
Moreover, the District is pleased to have an approved a balanced budget that allowed us to provide our returning staff with increased pay averages of around 11% and some category raises as high as 19.4%.
He continued to say, “ our teachers, staff, and leaders have given 110% to lift us up and out of a challenging year last year and moved the needle forward on student successes. Specifically, our high school PSAT and SAT scores show our students have closed the gap and exceeded State averages. In every grade level scores from 2022 exceeded scores from the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Additionally, with notably more staff, our mental health team helped our students transition back to a healthy and strong learning environment.”
Dr. Neal stated, “I believe we have a bright future together as a District team, with new STEAM labs, increased funding to school facilities, and a dedicated staff team supporting kids, our journey to excellence is off to a amazing start.”
