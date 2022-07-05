Announcing the Integration of Twilio Flex with Lionbridge Laⁱnguage Cloud™
Lionbridge and Twilio work in partnership to help their customers’ customers communicate in their native language.
If you are part of the growing tide of companies focused on personalized experiences and CX, then language is the center of your universe.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twilio Flex has validated an exciting new CX integration with Lionbridge Laⁱnguage Cloud™ which enables contact centers to add omni-language support for Chat, SMS, and WhatsApp. This is available directly onto the agents’ primary desktop.
— Jerry Wish
Lionbridge Laⁱnguage Cloud™ is a real-time language translation solution which allows agents to send messages in their native language, and have consumers read them and send return messages in their native language. Having the ability to communicate with customers in their primary language helps companies deliver a superior customer experience, reduce call-time, and create localized interaction in all regions around the globe.
General Manager for Lionbridge OPI, Jerry Wish, says, “Lionbridge is proud to be able to help make customer service and agent communications more inclusive by enabling agents using Twilio Flex to communicate with any end-user or consumer, regardless of the language they speak. If you are part of the growing tide of companies focused on personalized experiences and CX, then language is the center of your universe.”
Why the Lionbridge Laⁱnguage Cloud™? Today’s leading enterprises recognize language is integral to deliver optimal customer experience and drive global growth. Lionbridge’s next-generation Locaⁱlization Platform offers six powerful language modules purpose-built for tactical localization needs. Select the modules and solutions that meet a specific need or leverage them all for the best-in-class results. See how you can use the Lionbridge Laⁱnguage Cloud™ to Localize Everything.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ customers. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 23 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
