Patent Acquisition Opportunity - Semantic Software Asia Pacific Ltd (in Liquidation)

Expressions of Interest for Patent Portfolio - Database Management & Content Transfer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expressions of interest are sought for the sale of patent portfolio claiming systems and methods related to the general area of database management and, in particular, to content transferring, importing as well as extracting to and from databases. The assets can include the supporting software.

Highlights include:

Patent acquisition opportunity consisting of eighteen (18) issued US patents and six (6) pending applications comprising six (6) patent families related to processing unstructured and structured data using ontological indexing, concept matching, and concept mapping to facilitate the rapid and accurate transfer of content between files and databases.

The patent portfolio has a relatively early priority filing date

The patent assets are not subject to any existing licensing agreements

EOUs and IOUs completed suggest that certain companies might be practicing some of the claims of the patent assets

The global document management system market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.47 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 13.05% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

All parties registering an interest will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. To register your interest, please email Paul Greco at paul@icapip.com for access to Information Memorandum and other documents in the data room. Interested parties should submit expressions of interest or proposals to acquire the assets to ICAP PB on or before 29 July 2022.

Sale being conducted by Andrew John Scott and Martin Francis Ford of PwC Australia in their capacity as the joint and several Liquidators of Semantic Software Asia Pacific Limited (In Liq) and its subsidiary Semantic Technologies Pty Ltd (In Liq) .

Paul Greco
ICAP Patent Brokerage
Paul@icapip.com

Patent Acquisition Opportunity - Semantic Software Asia Pacific Ltd (in Liquidation)

