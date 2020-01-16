Domain For Sale: HumanRobotCollaboration.com

For sale are two forward-looking domain names relevant to the robotics industry HumanRobotCollaboration.com and HumanRobotCollaboration.org

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICAP Patent Brokerage (ICAP PB) announces for sale the following domain names:1) HumanRobotCollaboration.com2) HumanRobotCollaboration.org Human-Robot Collaboration is the study of collaborative processes in human and robot agents work together to achieve shared goals. Most applications for robots require them to work alongside people as contributors to human-robot teams. These include robots for manufacturing, homes, hospitals, offices, and military applications. Human-Robot Collaboration (HRC) is a research area comprised of multiple technologies, e.g., classical robotics, human-computer interaction, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and psychology.Industrial applications of human-robot collaboration involve Collaborative Robots, or cobots, that physically interact with humans in a shared workspace to complete tasks such as collaborative manipulation or object handovers.To learn more about these domain names, Contact Mark O'Donnell of ICAP Patent Brokerage at (585)704-5904 or via email at modonnell@icapip.comFollow us on Twitter (@ICAP_IP) and join our LinkedIn group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4477812/ About ICAP Patent BrokerageICAP Patent Brokerage is one of the world’s premier patent brokerage and auction firms,leveraging the talents of experienced patent brokers to match buyers and sellers for the sale ofpatents and other intellectual property assets.



