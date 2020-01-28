Vaping Patent Portfolio - Available from ICAP Patent Brokerage

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICAP Patent Brokerage (ICAP PB) announces for sale a patent portfolio owned by inventor Larry Glaser, a known serial inventor and entrepreneur, for whom ICAP PB has previously sold several patents for significant value.“The claims of the portfolio redress problems plaguing the vaping sector, like consumers not knowing exactly what it is that they are vaping, where it was manufactured or sourced, as well as vaping devices being used for illicit purposes or purposes not sanctioned by the device manufacturer. Additionally, the portfolio claims emission-free vaping means to mitigate problems associated with indoor vaping. Finally, the portfolio has claims related to maintaining digital connectivity to the consumer through vaping devices. This simply is a must-have for industry leaders,” said Paul Greco, Senior Vice President of Sales for ICAP Patent Brokerage.Key Characteristics & Benefits of Claims:• Substantive and volumetric monitoring and controls• Activation and Security Controls• Tracking Capabilities• Improved Comfort for Inhalation and Exhalation• Emission Free Options• Customer ConnectivityTo learn more about the intellectual property available for sale in this portfolio:Contact Paul Greco of ICAP Patent Brokerage at (408) 809-1772 or via email at paul@icapip.comIf you have a patent portfolio that you desire to sell, please visit our website to make a patent portfolio submission for consideration.Follow us on Twitter (@ICAP_IP) and join our LinkedIn group.About ICAP Patent BrokerageICAP Patent Brokerage is one of the world’s premier patent brokerage and auction firms, leveraging the talents of experienced patent brokers to match buyers and sellers for the sale of patents and other intellectual property assets.



