The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Summer Newsletter – How Some Schools Address Bias-Based Language

Administered by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the mission of the Civil Rights Team Project is to increase the safety of elementary, middle level, and high school students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment in our schools.

The Civil Rights Team Project recently revamped their newsletter to broaden their reach to Maine schools and community across Maine.

For further information about the Civil Rights Team Project including how to get involved, reach out to Kathryn Caulfield, Project Assistant, kathryn.caulfield@maine.gov or Brandon Baldwin, Project Director, brandon.baldwin@maine.gov or visit the Civil Rights Team Project Website.