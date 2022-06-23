Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,450 in the last 365 days.

The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Summer Newsletter – How Some Schools Address Bias-Based Language

Administered by the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the mission of the Civil Rights Team Project is to increase the safety of elementary, middle level, and high school students by reducing bias-motivated behaviors and harassment in our schools.

The Civil Rights Team Project recently revamped their newsletter to broaden their reach to Maine schools and community across Maine.

For further information about the Civil Rights Team Project including how to get involved, reach out to Kathryn Caulfield, Project Assistant, kathryn.caulfield@maine.gov or Brandon Baldwin, Project Director, brandon.baldwin@maine.gov or visit the Civil Rights Team Project Website.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Summer Newsletter – How Some Schools Address Bias-Based Language

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.