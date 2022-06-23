June 22 - Secretary Griswold Appoints Supervisor to Oversee Primary Election in Pueblo County

Denver, June 22, 2022 - Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued an Election Order appointing Drake Rambke as election supervisor in Pueblo County to ensure the fair and accessible conduct of the upcoming election.

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections. That’s why I am taking action to appoint a supervisor in Pueblo County,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “My Office will continue to work closely with the Pueblo Clerk and Recorder’s Office to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2022 Primary.”

The decision to appoint a supervisor follows seven formal elections complaints received by the Department asserting various allegations of errors and mistakes committed by the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder’s Office with respect to the June 28 primary election. The Department is investigating these allegations, and while that investigation is ongoing, the Department has found that ballots with the incorrect State House race were sent to voters in Pueblo County’s Precinct 209. The Pueblo County Clerk and Record’s Office also omitted the County Commissioner District 3 race from a substantial number of ballots mailed to voters in Pueblo.

Drake Rambke, a professional election administrator who was previously assigned by the Secretary to be the Department’s election observer in Pueblo County, will now be Election Supervisor for the remainder of the 2022 Primary Election. Rambke will review all decisions made and actions taken in Pueblo County related to the administration 2022 Primary Election and is authorized to inspect, supervise and direct the activities of the elections staff of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder and staff will take any and all lawful direction from Rambke and any other Secretary of State designee on any and all election matters.