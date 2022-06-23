More than 150 products on display for OCOP Week

VIETNAM, June 23 -

A booth displays traditional products from Cần Thơ Province in the OCOP Week being held in the GO Trade Centre in Cái Răng District, Cần Thơ Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liem

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Industry and Trade of Cần Thơ City and Central Retail Group Vietnam officially opened OCOP (One Commune-One Product) Week and Vietnamese quintessential products 2022 at the GO Trade Centre on Wednesday in Cái Răng District, Cần Thơ Province.

Accordingly, more than 150 kinds of traditional and typical products will be exhibited in 19 booths from June 22 to 26.

The event aims to exchange and assist businesses, co-operatives, craft villages and producers in 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta region to introduce their products and connect with supermarkets and traders nationwide.

OCOP is a programme in which each locality organises the production and trading of its local specialities to enhance the consumption of Vietnamese farm produce. — VNS