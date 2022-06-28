ESI TECHNOLOGIES & OVHCLOUD ALIGN TO ACCELERATE SECURE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Guided by the same strong corporate principles, OVHcloud and ESI Technologies value innovation and security to build a safer digital future.” — Estelle Azemard

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together ESI Information Technologies and OVHcloud are excited to announce a strategic partnership intended to secure cloud transformation and the digital needs of private and public organizations in Canada and beyond. Meeting the highest levels of security and data protection, the combination of ESI’s expertise in IT modernization and digital resilience with OVHcloud’s cutting-edge and sovereign cloud solutions is a firm commitment to delivering trusted cloud infrastructures in today’s fast-changing security landscape.

OVHcloud, a global cloud player with a strong presence in Canada in the last 10 years, is ideally positioned to support the digital needs of medium to large organizations and public sectors. Specifically designed for hosting sensitive, such as personal, financial, or research and development data, OVHcloud solutions meet the highest security standards and certifications across highly regulated industries, and support end-to-end compliance with provincial and federal laws. With over two decades of expertise in digital infrastructure services, OVHcloud has developed an industrial model that preserves the technological and operational sovereignty of customers, while deploying environmentally friendly and resource-efficient technologies. Designed and engineered in the Group’s own data centres, all OVHcloud solutions guarantee total data reversibility and immunity to extraterritorial laws. The partnership with ESI Technologies and their 30+ years of experience in digital transformation, cybersecurity and architecture, will bring an enviable added value to customers willing to secure their digital transformation.

ESI, and its cybersecurity division Virtual Guardian, brings expertise in migration and architecture (infrastructure, application, cybersecurity), penetration tests to challenge the robustness of the IS, and cybersecurity frameworks (including NIST assessments, ISO certifications, and PCI DSS) and protection of personal data (Bill 25, RGPD), all of which are directly in line with OVHcloud’s trusted cloud environment approach. ESI are experts in traditional IT infrastructures, which includes consulting for architecture, business, technologies, processes and project management, as well as IT Operations for commissioning of existing infrastructures, Data migration and cloud infrastructure. To OVHcloud’s clients, ESI will bring its expertise with traditional infrastructure, capacity to support their client to migrate in the cloud, and capacity to deliver projects in a secure manner.

“For ESI Technologies Inc. this partnership reinforces the company's goal to continue to help our customers manage their data securely and optimally to turn it into an asset for organizations,” says Stephane Moisan, ESI’s VP of Sales.

“Guided by the same strong corporate principles, OVHcloud and ESI Technologies value innovation and security to build a safer digital future. This partnership will further enable the acceleration of responsible cloud-based strategies allowing Canadian organizations to evolve in a fully trusted environment and have the best security expertise in hand”, says Estelle Azemard, VP Americas at OVHcloud.

About ESI Technologies

Since 1994, ESI’s focus has always been data management and protection. In September 2021, ESI consolidated its portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions under the Virtual Guardian brand, illustrating ESI’s commitment to providing clear and effective 360-degree digital protection. ESI Technologies facilitates business agility and innovation by providing solutions to integrate, connect, manage and protect their data for a tangible competitive advantage in a constantly evolving market. By combining its technological expertise in IT modernization and digital resilience with its extensive understanding of business challenges, ESI supports the digital transformation of North American organizations. Based in Montreal, ESI has offices throughout Canada and in the United States. www.esitechnologies.com

About OVH Cloud

With a strong presence in Canada since 2011, OVHcloud is a global player and Europe’s leading cloud provider operating over 400,000 servers within 33 data centres across four continents. For 22 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centres, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.