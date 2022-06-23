Acterys Recognized as a Top-Rated CORE Vendor for Financial Reporting & Overall Customer Satisfaction

Acterys Results for 2022 BPM Pulse Market Research

BPM Partners recently released the results of its The Pulse of Performance Management 2022 report. Acterys has secured an Excellent user rating of 4.61.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys was included in the Top-Rated Performance Management Vendors for 2022 by the independent US market analysts BPM Partners. With an overall Excellent 4.61 rating, Acterys has been a returning champion, as it was awarded the Best New Vendor in the Annual BPM Pulse Awards 2021.

Running in its 19th year, The Pulse of Performance Management 2022 – Transform, Extend, Evolve provides a deeper view of the latest trends and findings within the corporate performance management (CPM) space. The report rates vendors on several critical aspects, such as customer satisfaction, market success, core, specialized, and advanced functionality, and latest enhancements.

The 2022 report includes responses from 318 users of corporate performance management solutions in businesses of all sizes from across the globe.

Acterys was chosen on its superior Integration and Dashboard capabilities and secured high scores within Financial Reporting and Overall Customer Satisfaction categories.

Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners, shared the survey findings and announced the results in a webcast last week. Talking about Acterys as a top-rated CORE vendor, he said:

“Last year, they were our Best New Vendors, and I am happy to see they made it to the list. It is a very capable solution with some major recent developments, including Rapid Results Pack, which makes it easier to build analytical applications for specific use cases. And with an Excellent 4.6 rating, they have received the highest marks for their Dashboard functionality and have been selected for their Integration capabilities.”

Talking about the diverse target market size Acterys caters to, Craig said:

“People wonder how could someone make a product that could satisfy a smaller, $10 million company but also can make a $20 billion company happy. Well, Acterys has done it – it’s the way they have packaged their solutions. For smaller companies, they have analytical applications for specific source systems, and for larger companies, they have enterprise xP&A suite of solutions.”

Acterys is a leading xP&A platform that provides consolidation, reporting, and analytics solutions in Power BI & Excel, complemented by its robust writeback-enabled, AI-assisted planning capabilities. That’s why over 700 SMBs and enterprises have invested in Acterys in over just a few years.

Aside from functionality, Acterys shows promising results when it comes to implementation times. According to the 2022 BPM Vendor Landscape Matrix, over 60% of Acterys customers had their first application implemented within 3 months, with 33% up and running in less than a month. This means that businesses experience 5x faster implementation time than the average and more than a 3rd of projects are finished in less than a month.

Martin Kratky, Acterys’ CEO, commented on the recent achievement:

“Being among the Top-Rated CORE vendors feels like a natural transition from our debut in the 2021 BPM Pulse Awards as the Best New Vendor. The 4.61 Excellent ratings and 94% recommendation rate speak volumes of high satisfaction of our solutions among our users and confirms that our team’s untiring efforts are in the right direction. Getting this recognition has further motivated us to build solutions that improve process efficiencies and ensure lower TCO for planning & analytics projects.”

Over the last year, Acterys has evolved its product line with several new features, including data-driven styles concept for bulk report formatting, Power BI model automation, Rapid Results Packs, Acterys Hub for holistic data integration capabilities, new Acterys Apps for Oracle NetSuite, Deputy, Stripe, and several others. And it has a lot more in store for FY 2022-23, so stay tuned!

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is an independent and privately-held advisory services firm that specializes in business performance management (BPM) solutions. The company helps organizations address their planning, operations, forecasting, reporting, consolidation, and analytics needs.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. The solution offers out-of-the-box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions. Acterys is trusted by over 700 SMBs and enterprises for their xP&A needs.

For more info, please visit www.acterys.com

BPM Partners Core Vendor Review 2022: Acterys for Extended Planning & Analytics in Power BI