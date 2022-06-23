When the sensors say “too hot” while mixing sensitive material in a laboratory mixer
Mixing new formulations for products with the Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC with sensor integration and automatic pot cooling system
SMART DAC, new innovation product from German Hauschild SpeedMixer® - available through direct distribution in US – standard SpeedMixer DAC will be continued
Good news for temperature sensitive lab mixing: Our new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC with sensor integration and automatic pot cooling system is now available through direct distribution in the US”FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, VEREINIGTE STAATEN, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Hauschild SpeedMixer® is a programmable dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer for laboratory work and small production quantities. It offers fast mixing and grinding of materials that could otherwise take a lot of time. While mixing temperature sensitive materials, a real-time temperature control or cooling of the mixture is needed. The new series Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC therefore comes with vacuum-robotic, sensor integration for temperature, gas etc., variable counter rotation, Internet of things compliance, QR-code reader, remote control, and automatic pot cooling system, which is an absolute novelty in the field of laboratory mixers.
— Fabio Boccola, CEO Hauschild Engineering
There is no better way to obtain a homogeneous mixture of different materials than mixing with a DAC mixer. Such a dual asymmetric centrifugal mixer works without a stirring tool, ensures almost one hundred percent degassing and mixes compounds with extremely high rotation values through harnessing centrifugal forces that were previously considered impossible to mix.
In addition to viscosity, another hurdle in mixing materials is temperature sensitivity. If temperature-sensitive materials for adhesives, silicones, cosmetics or even batteries have to be mixed, too high a temperature can make the whole material unusable or cause it to explode.
The pioneer of DAC technology, Hauschild Engineering, has therefore equipped its original Hauschild SpeedMixer®, which has proven itself on the market for almost 50 years, with innovative sensor technology and software. This series called SMART DAC is already on the market and delights customers in the USA and Europe.
Sensors and other smart technology
The new Hauschild SpeedMixer® SMART DAC come with vacuum-robotic, sensor integration for temperature, gas etc., variable counter rotation, Internet of things compliance, QR-code reader, remote control, and automatic pot cooling system, which is an absolute novelty in the field of laboratory mixers. The SMART DAC series allows mixing from 250 g up to 1,5 kg and 2 kg. All SMART DAC are available with mixing volume from 310 ml up to 2.8 litres.
The improved structure of this new device also allows mixing at very low speeds without the risk of high vibrations, offering a big advantage when, for example, a light powder is one of the components.
Vacuum robotic capabilities
For companies with highly automated laboratories and small quantities production Hauschild offers a robotic version – now also with vacuum option for perfect degassing which is the first device of this kind of the market. Up to 500 programs with multiprogram function and up to 36 steps with acceleration and deceleration programmable for each step help laboratory employees to increase the precision of their tests. This enormous time saving is freeing up capacities to do the work that really matters, e.g. the creation of new formulations and increasing quality and variety of products, without having to worry about the material exploding due to heat or gas.
On an important side note, especially US customers shall be informed that despite having the new generation of SMART DAC, all other standard Hauschild SpeedMixer® models that might be known in the market as “SpeedMixerTM are still manufactured despite some rumors that these products are discontinued. This mixup has to do with a recent market change where former distributor of Hauschild in the US – FlackTek Inc – has brought their own product to market without declaring fully that this is not a new generation of Hauschild SpeedMixer® but a totally new product – not manufactured nor authorized or developed by Hauschild according to the company’s strict quality control standards MADE IN GERMANY.
Customers that are in doubt of the origin of their SpeedMixer shall contact the German headquarter or US distributor in Detroit to clarify any question they might have.
More: www.hauschild-speedmixer.com.
Hauschild YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs9jdLhro1rPgRZ3Lr-Nu1A/videos
Download photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1El3TFN64WMe2U7iHvFmsOeTkO11sGVh_?usp=sharing
Mareike Boccola
Hauschild Engineering
018777736937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other