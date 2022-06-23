Architrave begins UK roll out of its leading asset management platform

Partnership with UK’s leading property company SEGRO builds on fantastic success in DACH

LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architrave, the leading asset management platform in Europe, is to begin rolling out its highly successful products across the UK. Having grown its game-changing platform across DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Architrave will now reinvent how UK asset managers can utilise AI powered document automation in order to improve efficiency and costs. The first UK deal has already been announced with SEGRO, the largest listed property company in the country by market capitalisation, and will see Architrave extend its existing relationship with the FTSE 100 listed company with plans to further expand across its European portfolio.

Founded in 2013 by Maurice Grassau, Architrave has a bold mission: to make the real estate sector more transparent and efficient by using digital processes. Combining its document management system (DMS), transactional data rooms (TDR) and a bespoke consulting service, Architrave has created an invaluable tool for asset managers to find what they want, when they want it. By deploying Architrave’s solutions across a portfolio, asset managers benefit from added value at each stage of the asset life cycle, aiming to achieve faster transactions and more informed, insightful decision making. The demand to make transactions faster and more efficient are relentless, and those customers who partner with Architrave are future proofed against this.

Architrave gives control back to the end user, bringing direct and easy access to assets. The real estate sector has for too long lacked data standards often resulting in hundreds of wasted hours processing documents. Architrave’s DMS provides an international standard across a wide range of formats and data sources, providing frictionless document automation across multiple asset classes and locations. The company now works with a number of the biggest names in European real estate, including Deka and BNP Paribas.

Will Siddall, Head of Data & Analytics at SEGRO commented on the launch and partnership:

“Launching in the UK with Architrave was the logical step, following work with them to fully digitise our German asset documents by the end of this year. We plan to roll out the solution across the rest of our portfolio, bringing standardisation to our document management. The Architrave system has made our documents easier to find, improving efficiency and agility, essential in the current market. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Architrave over the coming years.”

Maurice Grassau, CEO and Co-Founder of Architrave said,

“Undoubtedly, the dawn of the information age has created a major problem for asset managers in real estate - in addition to all their other responsibilities, the time consuming and repetitive nature of document management creates unnecessary friction. We consider ourselves the ‘Marie Kondo’ of document management - our AI powered document automation will quietly tidy up and standardise your documents and data whilst you press ahead with what really matters. We’ve demonstrated across DACH how effective Architrave can be; I invite UK asset managers to follow SEGRO’s lead and look to us to see how much time and money you can save across the asset lifecycle.”

Ashley Smallwood, COO & Managing Director of Architrave, added,

“Step by step, Architrave continues to show the biggest asset managers in Europe how our AI powered document automation uniquely reduces costs and time. Launching in the UK is the next natural move in our growth to bring the data standardisation modern asset management needs to achieve instant document clarity. The future of asset management is not dealing with multiple apps, platforms and formats; it’s a single cloud-based solution delivering complete digitisation and automation. That’s where Architrave comes in. We’re excited to continue building on our partnership with forward thinking customers like SEGRO.”