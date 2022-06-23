Layer 3 Communications joins MGT Technology Solutions to expand IT offerings

Our alliance extends our ability to solve complex IT and security problems for clients in this mission-critical area of public agency performance for increased social impact and safety.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT Chairman and CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layer 3 Communications (Layer 3) has merged with MGT, a national solutions and technology services firm with a 48-year track record of partnering with state, local, and education (SLED) clients across the country. With the addition of Layer 3, MGT expands its technology offerings to help ensure high-quality operations with the most advanced, secure information technology infrastructure and cyber security solutions available in the public and private sectors.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, and founded in 1998, Layer 3 has a 24-year history of delivering complex network, security and data center IT deployments. Additionally, Layer 3 provides custom Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions driving efficiencies across all aspects of its customers’ IT operations. Layer 3 adds 128 experienced IT professionals to MGT Technology’s current platform of nearly 100 certified cyber security engineers. The company also brings a broad client base from across eight offices, including education, state and local agencies, healthcare, manufacturing, commercial, and Fortune 500 companies.

MGT CEO and Chairman, Trey Traviesa, said, “Similar to MGT, Layer 3 is a trusted information technology infrastructure solutions provider. Our alliance extends our ability to solve complex IT and security problems like network management and cloud migration for clients in this mission-critical and rapidly growing area of public agency performance for increased social impact and safety.”

Layer 3 operates throughout the Southeastern U.S. and serves as a strategic match with MGT’s national Technology Solutions Group (TSG) platform to offer a full spectrum of information technology and security solutions to enterprise and SLED clients. “We’re excited to embark on this next evolution of our companies together and look forward to leveraging and elevating the strengths of our organizations to provide an even higher level of comprehensive services to our customers,” said Rodney Turner, Layer 3 President & CEO.

Layer 3 is the newest addition to the Technology Solutions Group alongside Cira Infotech (added in Q4 2020). Together, they provide a robust and diverse set of expertise, technology, and security capabilities that solve our clients’ most difficult problems. MGT Technology Solutions Group (TSG) Executive Vice President and General Manager, Alton Kizziah, said, “This is a powerful addition to TSG and allows us to focus our staff of now 230 technical professionals on a specific purpose – impact the communities we serve for good by helping our clients solve technology and security challenges now and in the future.”

About MGT

MGT is a national public sector solutions and technology services firm that delivers diverse services to a wide range of state, local, and education clients across the U.S. and abroad. Leveraging a near half a century track record and reputation, our industry subject matter experts partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.

About Layer 3 Communications

Layer 3 Communications’ founding theory was that its success would be predicated on its engineering prowess. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the philosophy that the people who work at Layer 3 are the value proposition. Layer 3 serves clientele in SLED, healthcare, manufacturing, large enterprise and Fortune 500.