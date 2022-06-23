Thrust Flight Takes Delivery of First Piper Archers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison, TX: Thrust Flight® is excited to announce it’s taken delivery of its first pair of Piper Archer TX aircraft. With 12 new Piper Archers scheduled to arrive in 2022 Thrust Flight is expanding its fleet of training aircraft to meet the rapidly increasing demand for airline pilots.
As news of the pilot shortage continues to sweep the nation, interest in Thrust Flight’s Zero Time to Airline® program has increased by over 450% over the last few months. These new Piper Archers will help Thrust Flight fulfill this demand while delivering high-quality training in the most modern training aircraft on the market today.
“We’ve been waiting in anticipation for the Archers to arrive from the moment we placed the order.” Says Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight. “These aircraft are a fantastic addition to our fleet and will help us continue to deliver exceptional training to our Zero Time to Airline® students.”
Patrick Arnzen along with a Thrust Flight CFI and two Zero Time to Airline students flew out to Vero Beach, FL to inspect the aircraft and perform test flights. After a thorough inspection, they flew the aircraft to Addison, TX where students and instructors were ready to celebrate.
“Our students and instructors have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of these airplanes,” says Liz Brassaw, Chief Pilot for Thrust Flight. “With a packed flight schedule, we can’t wait to get our students training in these new Archers.”
The Piper Archer TX is a technically advanced aircraft equipped with the G1000 avionics suite. These air-conditioned airplanes will fit in perfectly with the rest of Thrust Flight's all glass fleet.
About Thrust Flight: Thrust Flight is a leading professional flight academy located at Addison Airport. They offer flight instruction services for many different aviation ratings and certificates. Through their Zero Time to Airline® program, they prepare flight students for a career at the airlines. To learn more about Thrust Flight, visit the company’s website at www.thrustflight.com.
About Piper Aircraft
Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft and is the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify Garmin Autoland. The single-engine M-Class series – the M600SLS, M500, and M350 – offers businesses and individuals elegant performance, value, and a superior ownership experience. The Personal Class Seneca V, Archer LX, and Archer DLX balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in a piston-powered aircraft. The Trainer Class Pilot 100i, Archer TX, Archer DX, Arrow, Seminole, and Seneca V aircraft form the most complete technically-advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. To learn more about Piper Aircraft, visit the company’s website at www.piper.com.
