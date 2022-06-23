JAX Wallet, a Layer-2 wallet of the Jax.Network ecosystem, is available on Google Play

Download JAX Wallet on Google Play!

Decentralized wallet for tomorrow’s energy-standard monetary system!

We created a simple wallet for DeFi that doesn’t require any extra settings. Thanks to its user-friendly interface, more people can enjoy the perks of our stablecoins facilitating adoption.” — Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jax.Network, a blockchain project building an energy-standard monetary system, is proud to release JAX Wallet for Android users. The decentralized wallet allows Jax.Money users to send and receive WJAX, WJXN, JAXRE, JAXUD, and other cryptocurrencies.

Following the launch of the DeFi platform called Jax.Money, Jax.Network is eager to unveil a decentralized wallet to enhance the user experience on the platform. JAX Wallet provides a way to manage WJAX, WJXN, JAXRE, JAXUD, and other digital assets available on Jax.Money conveniently and securely. It’s a non-custodial wallet, so only the owner has full control over the wallet account.

JAX Wallet lets users enjoy full decentralization of carrying out transactions with the leading cryptocurrencies. Compatible with Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, and Avalanche, it provides a convenient way of accessing a wide range of decentralized applications, including Jax.Money, and transferring funds at the lowest fees across the supported networks. Android users can enjoy the application first, while Apple fans have to wait for an official release on the App Store.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard monetary system. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

About Jax.Money

Jax.Money is a stablecoin payments system with 100% on-chain reserves backed by energy spent or Proof-of-Work. Its primary function is issuing localized derivatives soft-pegged to an energy-underwritten stablecoin (Wrapped JAX). Such a solution helps to maintain the stable value of a localized derivative and to simplify the payment process itself.