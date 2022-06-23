Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market Insight | Outlook | Growth Analysis Report 2022-2029
Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market 2022 Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Drivers, Restraints, Future Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Till 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market report is the superior and comprehensive which endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the ABC industry. Innovative and superlative solutions are always in demand by today’s businesses to thrive in this rapidly changing marketplace. This detailed report focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. To provide an absolute background analysis of the industry, this report includes an evaluation of the parental market. Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market research report also presents an exhaustive overview of product specification, product type, technology, and production analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hepatic antiviral drugs market was valued at USD 16.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.05 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Download Exclusive Sample Report (350 Pages PDF with All Related Graphs & Charts) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hepatic-antiviral-drugs-market
Segmentation:-
Global Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market, By Application (Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Others), Drugs (Entecavir, Tenofovir, lamivudine, Adefovir, Telbivudine, Others), Dosage (Powder, Tablet, Solution, Liquid, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Market Analysis and Size
In recent years, the hepatic antiviral drugs market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to the 2019 study "Burden of Liver Diseases in the World," liver illness causes roughly 2 million fatalities per year worldwide, with 1 million deaths owing to cirrhosis complications and 1 million deaths due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular cancer. Cirrhosis is the 11th most prevalent cause of mortality globally, while liver cancer is the 16th most common cause of death. In addition, chronic liver disease mortality in the United States is predicted to climb, owing to an increase in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The increased prevalence of liver illnesses aided in the market's expansion.
Market Definition
Antiviral drugs are a type of medicine that is used to treat viral illnesses like HIV, herpes, hepatitis, and influenza. Vaccines are the most common form of administration for these medications. Furthermore, the majority of these medications are used to treat specific viral infections, but a select handful (broad-spectrum antiviral treatments) are effective against different virus forms. Antiviral medications used to treat viral infections of the liver, such as hepatitis, are known as hepatic antiviral agents.
Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of hepatic disease
The rising prevalence of hepatic disease is a primary driver of the hepatic antiviral drugs market's growth. Changing dietary pattern and sedentary lifestyle are the factors that will enhance the prevalence of urticaria and influencing the market dynamics during the forecast period.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of hepatic antiviral drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the hepatic antiviral drugs market. Additionally, high disposable income and increasing awareness about the treatment will result in the expansion of hepatic antiviral drugs market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and rising incidences of auto-immune disorders will enhance the growth rate of the market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the hepatic antiviral drugs market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the hepatic antiviral drugs market growth during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, the high cost associated with the treatment of hepatic antiviral drugs will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the hepatic antiviral drugs market. Additionally, strict regulations and the dearth of awareness about treatment for this illness will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This hepatic antiviral drugs market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
Patient Epidemiology Analysis
Hepatic antiviral drugs market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.
Competitive Landscape and Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market Share Analysis
The Hepatic antiviral drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to hepatic antiviral drugs market.
Major Players:-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (US)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)
Sanofi (France)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Eli Lilly and Company (US)
Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
Allergan (Ireland)
AstraZeneca (UK)
AbbVie Inc. (US)
Aurobindo Pharma (Hyderabad)
Lupin (Mumbai)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai)
Apotex Inc. (Canada)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)
Zydus Cadila (Ahmedabad)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)
Cipla Inc. (US)
COVID-19 Impact on Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market
Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country on the planet, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency.
COVID-19 has been linked to liver illness in an increasing number of patients. Multiple mechanisms can contribute to COVID19 liver injury, including virus-induced systemic inflammation, hypoxia, hepatic congestion, and drug-induced liver disease. COVID19 has been linked to hepatic decompensation and liver-related death in cirrhotic patients. COVID19's influence on healthcare resources has had a negative impact on chronic liver disease patient treatment and results. As a result, the treatment, diagnosis, and follow-up of individuals with liver disease has decreased, resulting in negative effects for the healthcare industry as a whole. Hence, COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the growth of hepatic antiviral drugs market.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Market Overview
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
By Component
Product Type
Delivery
Industry Type
Geography
Overview
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Company Landscape
Company Profiles
Related Reports
For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hepatic-antiviral-drugs-market
Recent Development
In December 2021, Pfizer had received the emergency use authorization from U.S. Food and (FDA) for Novel COVID-19 oral antiviral drug named PAXLOVID. PAXLOVIDTM (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) is approved for emergency use in high-risk adults and children 12 years and older who weigh at least 40 kg.
In December 2021, Cipla Limited had received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) permission by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of oral anti-viral COVID drug named Molnupiravir. Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral to be authorized by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection in people who are at high risk of developing severe disease.
Global Hepatic Antiviral Drugs Market Scope
The hepatic antiviral drugs market is segmented on the basis of application, drugs, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Application
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B
Hepatitis C
Others
On the basis of application, the global hepatic drugs market is segmented into hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and others.
Drugs
Entecavir
Tenofovir
Lamivudine
Adefovir
Telbivudine
Others
On the basis of drugs, the global hepatic antiviral drugs market is segmented into entecavir, tenofovir, lamivudine, adefovir, telbivudine and others.
Dosage
Powder
Tablet
Solution
Liquid
Others
On the basis of dosage, the hepatic antiviral drugs market is segmented into powder, tablet, solution, liquid, and others.
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
The route of administration segment for the hepatic antiviral drugs market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
On the basis of end-users, the hepatic antiviral drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the hepatic antiviral drugs market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.
Read More@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hepatic-antiviral-drugs-market
Related Report:-
Global Recombinant Cytokines Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-recombinant-cytokines-market
Global Value-Based Healthcare Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-value-based-healthcare-market
Global Hospital Emergency Services Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hospital-emergency-services-market
Global Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-postural-orthostatic-tachycardia-syndrome-market
Global Medical Insurance Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-insurance-market
Global Dupuytren's Disease Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dupuytrens-disease-market
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here